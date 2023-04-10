Bulevar Mexican Kitchen is pretty new on the Austin restaurant block: it just opened in the fall of 2022! Chef Kevin Taylor and General Manager Matt Creekmore joined Studio 512 to talk about what makes Bulevar stand out.

“Bulevar Mexican Kitchen celebrates the simple pleasures of premium seafood, prime steaks, organic chicken and heirloom vegetables cooked over live coals and shared around the family table. Alongside our sister restaurant, ATX Cocina, we pride ourselves on utilizing modern approaches combined with traditional Latin American flavors and practices in our 100% gluten-free kitchen. The family at Bulevar invites you into an atmosphere that is fire lit with a high energy bar, tall ceilings and big glass windows that push you to the patio with great Austin views & sunsets.”

Matt says that there are about 172 tequilas and mezcals to choose from, as well as a cocktail menu and extensive wine list. In fact, Bulevar will be hosting a 5-course Wine Dinner featuring Marqués de Murrieta on Thursday, April 20th, at 6 p.m. — learn more or RSVP by emailing mcreekmore@bulevaratx.com or calling 512-377-9877!

Bulevar is also rolling out an all-day happy hour on Mondays and Tuesdays in the bar area only. Make reservations now at BulevarATX.com.