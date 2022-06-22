Marlon Wayans, who is on his stand-up comedy tour across Texas right now, spoke with Studio 512. He’ll be performing his final night at Parish in Austin on Wednesday, June 22nd at 7:15 p.m. He is also performing in Houston at the Bayou Music Center on June 24th, and he’ll be down in San Antonio at the Aztec Theatre on June 25th.

Marlon currently has a solo stand-up comedy special airing on HBO Max, as well as a new special called “Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners” which features stand-up from Marlon along with five other comedians who have opened for him over the years. In this special, Marlon flips the tables and opens for them, including his niece, Chaunté Wayans. The cast includes D.C. Ervin, Tony Baker, Sydney Castillo and Esau McGraw.

Marlon also just wrapped production on a Halloween film for Netflix in which he is starring in and producing. He says that, in the movie, the Halloween decorations in a town “come alive” – and it’s up to him and his daughter to save the day.

Marlon has just been cast, along with Jason Bateman and Viola Davis, to star opposite Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in their upcoming movie about the sports marketing executive who relentlessly pursued basketball legend Michael Jordan in the mid-’80s to sign with Nike. He says that Ben gave him a 45-minute phone call to pitch the movie, to which Marlon said, “Ben, I’m in. You had me at ‘hello.'”

Tickets to see Marlon in Austin, Houston, San Antonio – or any other stop on his current comedy tour – can be found at MarlonWayansOfficial.com.