Sam Elkin, C3 Presents’ director of operations for partnerships, joined Studio 512 to talk about Field of Light, the immersive outdoor art exhibit illuminating 16 acres in the Texas Arboretum at the Wildflower Center.

Field of Light’s special offerings include:

-Specials in January and February 2023:

-Silent Disco experience available each Friday, Saturday and Sunday

-Student & Teacher Night offering including discounted tickets for students and teachers is every Sunday

-Seniors aged 65+ can purchase tickets for $30

-Date Night Packages are now available and include two General Admission Tickets, a Charcuterie Board from The Austin Epicure, two drink tickets, and two Field of Light postcards or stickers.

Best known for his large-scale light-based artworks, London-born artist Bruce Munro is world-renowned for art installations inspired by his continuous study of natural light and his curiosity for shared human experiences. Bruce produces both monumental temporary experiential artworks as well as intimate story-pieces. His work has been commissioned by and displayed in special exhibitions in galleries, parks, grand estates, cathedrals, botanical gardens, and museums around the globe.

The University of Texas at Austin Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center was founded by Lady Bird Johnson and Helen Hayes as the National Wildflower Research Center in 1982 and later renamed the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in 1997. The Center is the state botanic garden and arboretum and welcomes more than 230,000 people into its gardens annually. It carries out its mission to inspire the use and conservation of native plants through its research, education and outreach programs.