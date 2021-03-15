March is National Nutrition Month – Update with Layne Bruner

KXAN’s Simple Health initiative was formed in partnership with the American Heart Association to bring Central Texans compelling stories and relevant resources focused on health and wellness. March is National Nutrition Month, and to kick things off, we were joined by Layne Bruner, Go Red for Women Featured Survivor, ACE Health Coach and Founder of Wellthy Soul.

Last month was American Heart Month, where we raised awareness about cardiovascular disease and its specific impact on women. And this month, is National Nutrition Month – an important time to remind ourselves about the importance of healthful eating. Tell us a little about National Nutrition Month and why it is still so very important to make good food choices.

Thank you for having me. That’s right, last month the American Heart Association and the Go Red for Women campaign turned the city red, recognized heart survivors, and inspired women to take better care of themselves. And you are right, National Nutrition Month is a great time to reset and refocus on making healthful food choices to live long, healthy lives. I know that staying healthy while working from home can be challenge, but it is possible. Bite-size changes can lead to a longer, healthier, more fun – filled and flavorful lifestyle. Nutrition doesn’t have to be overwhelming! The American Heart Association is hyper-focused on nutrition because after all, what you eat directly impacts how you move, think and feel. We want to encourage you to try a new recipe, eat foods from all food groups, avoid distracted eating and to hydrate healthfully.

According to new research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, women 35 and over who reported that they ate more plant protein compared to other women had lower risks of cardiovascular disease, premature death and dementia-related death. Can you talk a little bit about why a plant-based diet could be a good option for maintaining our long-term health?

That’s right. The study has also show that Higher consumption of processed red meat was associated with a 20%higher risk of dying from dementia and increased consumption of unprocessed meat, eggs and dairy products was associated with a higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease. The main take-away is that we should aim for eating a variety of protein foods like low-fat meat, low-fat poultry, seafood, beans, peas, lentils, nuts, seeds and soy-based products. There are so many “meat-like” options on the market that come in a variety of preparations. There are so many great options and plant-based recipes to choose from.

For more information about National Nutrition Month, and to find heart-healthy recipes, visit Recipes.Heart.org

