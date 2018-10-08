Marble Falls Music Festival with Country Legend Mark Chesnutt Video

Taylor Smith and Brandi Payne of the Marble Falls Chamber joined us in the studio with more on the Marble Falls Music Festival. Mark your calendars, Saturday October 13th when it all comes together in Marble Falls. Music, Food, Beer and Wine with Country Legend Mark Chesnutt. Gates opens at noon with soulful sounds all day long like Kale Stephens, Mike Blakely, Pauleen Reese, John Arthur Martinez, and Sarah Peacock, at 7:00pm Two Tons of Steel take the stage followed by Mark Chesnutt. For tickets and a complete schedule of events, go to MarbleFalls.org

