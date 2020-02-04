Marble Falls Might Be The Perfect Weekend Getaway

If you’re in need of a kid-friendly weekend getaway, we might have the perfect place for you. Austin Blogger Amanda Waltman shared with us her favorite things to do in the charming little Texas town of Marble Falls.

Some of the highlights include:

Staying at the McKenzie Guest House. Learn more here

Drinking a beer at Bear King Brewery. See their process here

Eating at Ginger & Spice Thai & Sushi Restaurant. Website here

Going shopping at ReDid. Find them on Facebook

If you’re looking for more:

Marble Falls downtown is very walk able with many different shops like ReDid or Birdie’s Market.

Marble Falls has several parks and trails like Johnson Park or Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge guests can explore for free.

Check out www.AmandaKWaltman.com for the full blog post on the best things to do in Marble Falls. You can also find Amanda on Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest, @AmandaKWaltman.