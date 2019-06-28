Marathon Kids: Join The Free, Fun, And Healthy Run Club This July

Free, fun and healthy! Marathon Kids is offering free run club events starting July 9. Check out their Facebook invite HERE for more information.

Marathon Kids is Hearth & Soul’s charity partner of the month this July, so the store is generously hosting a series of morning runs, and inviting the community to join in the fun.

The organization has gotten more than 2.5 million kids moving through in-school programs and out-of-school time run clubs all over the country. Homegrown in Austin, TX, this nonprofit has been partnering with AISD for the past 24 years to inspire the next generation of active Austinites. Learn more at www.marathonkids.org.