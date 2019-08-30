Marathon Kids Hosts Launch Party For New Festival Coming April 2020

Marathon Kids is hosting a launch party on Sept. 26, to kick off their inaugural TAG! Level Up Festival, happening in April 2020. The party is free and open to adults 21 and older. Enjoy food, drinks, a DJ and a professional tag exhibition. All you have to do is RSVP online.

Marathon Kids has gotten more than 2.5 million kids moving through in-school programs and out-of-school time run clubs all over the country. Homegrown in Austin, TX, this nonprofit has been partnering with AISD for the past 24 years to inspire the next generation of active Austinites. Learn more at www.marathonkids.org.

TAG! Level Up is a family-friendly festival with games, music, food and fun for everyone. For more information, visit www.taglevelup.com.