Marathon Kids And Rudy’s BBQ Team Up To Kickoff Amplify Austin

Amplify Austin is just around the corner! Michael Kittner from Marathon Kids and Sarah House from Rudy’s BBQ came in to tell us all about their upcoming kickoff party and fun run.

Marathon Kids is partnering with Rudy’s BBQ to host a famiy-friendly event with food, drinks, live music, prizes, and more!

Important things to know:

Date/Time — Thursday, March 5th, 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Location — Austin American-Statesman (Main Warehouse, 305 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78704)

Parking — Free Onsite Parking

Food — Free Rudy’s BBQ

Activities — 1-3 mile walk or jog along Lady Bird Lake

For more information on how to get involved, head over to https://marathonkids.org/amplify/.

Don’t worry if you can’t attend the event! You can still make a difference by donating to this amazing organization! Marathon Kids will be matching all donations, doubling the impact!

