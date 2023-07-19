For over 30 years, Manos De Cristo has hosted a Back-To-School Program to prepare Central Texas children in Pre-K through 5th grade for their upcoming school year. The 2023 program kicks off its four-day effort on July 25.

Amanda Bonilla, a board member of Manos De Cristo, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the event.

“Families look forward to the Manos De Cristo Back-to-School Program each year, as many would be unable to obtain the tools needed to start the school year. Without the same supplies as their peers, children can feel anxious and less confident. Thousands of kids and their families will receive backpacks filled with back-to-school resources and clothes. The 2023 Manos De Cristo Back-to-School Program is a great opportunity for everyone and an incredible way to give back to our community.”

“Each child attending the program receives two new shirts, two pairs of shorts, socks, underwear, and a brand-new backpack filled with school supplies.”

“The event is happening July 25-28, Tuesday through Friday, at the YMCA in North Austin. The drive is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. Parents are encouraged to bring their kids, who will get to choose their clothing and supplies. This event is running on a first-come, first-served basis.”

Anyone wishing to support the Manos De Cristo Back-to-School Program, by underwriting the cost of a child’s clothing and supplies, can visit ManosDeCristo.org or call 512-477-7454.

Manos De Cristo is an organization that assists people by meeting basic needs with food and clothing, providing essential oral care, and furthering educational development

This segment is paid for by Manos De Cristo and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.