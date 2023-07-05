Manor ISD is hiring.

Carol Jackson, principal of Decker Elementary School, and Andrea Lee, assistant principal of Decker Middle School, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

So, schools are out for summer. We know why parents should choose Manor ISD next school year for their scholars. Why should teachers? What is it like working at Manor ISD?

“We pride ourselves on the low teacher-to-student ratio that we have at all campuses. Students and teachers are able to truly connect with each other, and this way, students feel more empowered to ask questions and dive deeper into the curriculum. We also offer a very competitive salary for teachers, among the highest in central Texas. Along with higher salaries, we celebrate diversity through annual bilingual and special education stipends,” Jackson said.

“And we’re not only in Manor! Our campuses, along with even more, are actually in Austin. So if you’re more central and want in on all the benefits of working at Manor ISD, we’re right here. Everyone looks out for each other, no matter which grade level you teach, or even which campus you work at.”

What else sets Manor ISD apart from other districts?

“Here, our main focus is eliminating the barriers between scholars and opportunity. Teachers are preparing scholars for success through different pathways and programs that allow them to leave high school with not only a diploma, associate degrees, industry certifications, and connections to give them the smoothest transition to college, or the workforce,” Lee said.

“But in order to continue taking care of our scholars, we make sure that taking care of our teachers and staff is always a top priority. There are many opportunities for career development at Manor ISD. Whether it’s obtaining a CDL or a bachelor’s degree, it’s never too late to learn without limits, whether you’re a scholar or a staff member.”

You mentioned different pathways and programs. What would the teaching environment look like with all of these different programs offered?

“We have 18 unique campuses, each with a unique environment. We have the New Tech network campuses, which is where our STEM pathways are. There, you find a lot of the most cutting-edge technology to foster innovative problem-solving. We have our fine arts academies, where we focus on creative curriculum to enhance scholars’ accountability and love of learning, from orchestra to dance to gymnastics. We have state-of-the-art studios and facilities for our career technology and education programs that mimic the working environment,” Jackson said.

“And of course, our early college high school classroom environments are structured to feel more like a college class. Each environment I described was very different from one another. But no matter which campus is your home, they all share the same foundational qualities of prioritizing the needs and well-being of scholars and staff.”

Well, how do we apply to be a part of this staff?

“Just head over to our website ManorISD.net and click the link at the top of the page to join the Manor ISD family. It’ll take you straight to our application,” Lee said.

This segment is paid for by Manor ISD and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.