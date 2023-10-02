Manor Early College High School is now open! Dr. Alime Sadikova, Principal, and Dr. Robert Sormani, Manor ISD Superintendent of schools, spoke with Studio 512 about what makes MECHS stand out.

“Manor Early College High School helps students develop the academic and soft skills needed to be successful at any university. We are a small academic community that is also part of a big UIL community within Manor High School. Our students are part of the award-winning fine arts, athletics and CTE programs.

“A major benefit to our MECHS community is that students have the opportunity to earn an Associate’s Degree before even graduating high school, at no cost to our families. Our scholars spend about half of the day on campus, and the other half at area community colleges, like ACC. We want them to have a good understanding of college life so that they can be successful wherever they go next.

“A bar of very high expectations is set for the students of Manor Early College High School. These expectations extend to our students’ character, academics, attendance, and discipline. The deepest forms of learning take place in a setting that develops students’ self-discipline and self-advocacy. The ECHS learning community also pushes students to acquire the skills necessary to be successful in any social context – respect, professionalism, punctuality, communication, as well as compliance with standards and policies.

“We envision that every MECHS graduate will not only earn a high school diploma and 60 transferable credit hours, but will also embrace a culture of intellectualism, social awareness, and productive citizenry.

“We also have really exciting things happening on campus in our very first year. We have to Sister Schools – one in Taiwan, the other in Denmark – and scholars from those institutions are coming to visits MECHS as part of a cultural exchange. MECHS students also have the ability to study abroad themselves.”

Reach out today to learn more about enrolling. Stay connected with ManorISD.net to apply for the 2024-2025 school year!

This segment is paid for by Manor ISD and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.