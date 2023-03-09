If you are looking for music, art, and a little Bollywood, the Holi Festival of Colors is happening Saturday, March 11!

Manisha Tripathi, the founder and CEO of Manerva Eventz, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

Tell us about your company, and what makes it unique.

“The company was formed during the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a lot of depression during the lockdown and post-lockdown. We needed to organize small meetups maintaining the health and social distancing guidelines. We don’t believe in doing what everyone else is doing. Hence, we always have unique visual expressions.”

What is Holi Fest, and who traditionally celebrates it?

“Holi is a festival of colors and it is celebrated not only in the South Asian community but multiple cultures participate.”

We hear that you are organizing a huge event for Holi. Tell us more about it.

“The event is happening on March 11 at Brushy Creek Amphitheater in Hutto from noon to 6 p.m. It is a family-friendly event with lots of fun.”

“Holi is a fascinating cultural celebration that encompasses much more than just throwing colored dye in the air. Get a glimpse into the richness of the culture.”

“We have super gorgeous Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and her songs will get you to step and groove, along with internationally acclaimed drummer Drums Sivamani who has contributed towards Rubin Museum of Art in NYC. We also have a handsome Hollywood actor Jeff Pierre who acted in ‘Shameless,’ ‘Once Upon a Time,’ and ‘War Dogs.’ Lastly, we have Neeta Bhushan honoring us with her presence. She is a performance coach and the author of the famous book, ‘Emotional Grit.'”

“There will be live DJ music, a live performance by Drums Sivamani, amazing singers to rock the show along with a variety of food vendors you can shop at as well. Don’t forget to visit all of the vendor booths. We will have a rain dance for everyone to experience joy. There are kid activities, games, bouncy houses, and much more.”

How can everyone buy tickets to this event?

“Attendees can buy tickets online at HoliAustin.com. Kids below 10 years can enter for free. The ticket includes one color packet and one month of ZEE5 subscription for free. ZEE5 is an Indian subscription video-on-demand and over-the-top streaming service, run by ZeeEntertainment Enterprises. So don’t forget to register and be a part of the amazing journey of colors.”

Where can we find out more about this and other upcoming events?

“You can follow us on our page on Facebook and Instagram @ManervaEventz and our website ManervaEventz.com. Thank you to our sponsors including ZEE5, Manpasand Supermarket, and Marc Robinson Jewelers for contributing and supporting us.

This segment is paid for by Holi Fest and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.