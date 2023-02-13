Mandola’s Italian Kitchen, Austin’s only authentic, casual Italian restaurant, is celebrating Valentine’s Day with special menu items for the holiday.

No matter who you’re celebrating with, Mandola’s great food, bustling atmosphere and warm hospitality, makes it a great option.

All four locations in Austin are offering special Valentine’s menu items available in-restaurant, for take-out and for curbside pickup, including Lobster Ravioli ($19.50), a dish pulled from the Mandola’s family recipes, featuring Maine lobster and ricotta cheese, with light tomato cream sauce and fresh basil.

The Mandola’s bakery, which prepares all of the restaurants’ pastries and desserts fresh daily, is serving Torta di Amore ($6.50) on Valentine’s Day, a chocolate cake with raspberry filling, and will have Heart-Shaped Sugar Cookies ($3.75 per/Buy 10 get 12) available all month.

Love Potion gelato ($5/small, $7/regular, $10.50/pt, $17.50/qt), a frutti de bosco flabor made daily on-site, is available all month. Check individual locations, including Arbor Trails, Bee Cave, Cedar Park and The Triangle, for hours.