WHO: Mandola’s Italian Kitchen, Austin’s only casual authentic Italian eatery, featuring great food, bustling atmosphere and warm hospitality. 

WHAT: The Godfather-inspired Father’s Day weekend celebrations including menu features, photo station, and giftables.  

  • Beef Brasato ($19.50) Braised beef short ribs with mashed potatoes and red wine reduction 
  • Cannoli ($4.50) Crispy sweet dough shell stuffed with sweetened ricotta, orange peel, chocolate chips, cinnamon and pistachios
  • Tuxedo Sugar Cookies ($3.75 per cookie), available June 3-18
  • The Godfather inspired Mandola’s t-shirt (S-2X/$17.00), “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.” available in-store only
  • Mandola’s Italian Kitchen Gift Cards, available in-store or online 

WHEN: Friday, June 16Sunday, June 18, 2023

Check individual locations for hours.

Mandola’s Italian Kitchen is first-come, first-served dining.  Curbside pickup and take-out are also available via Mandolas.com or by calling the nearest location.

WHERE: All Mandola’s Italian Kitchen locations

Arbor Trails in South Austin Bee Cave

4301 W William Cannon Dr E-1 12815 Shops Pkwy #400

Austin, TX 78749 Bee Cave TX 78738

(512) 524-2222 (512) 600-8500

open every day 11am – 9pm open every day 11am – 9pm

Cedar Park The Triangle

12100 W Parmer Ln Ste. 200 4700 W Guadalupe St #12

Cedar Park, TX 78613 Austin, TX 78751

(512) 879-1450 (512) 419-9700

Sunday – Thursday 11am – 9pm Monday – Saturday 11am – 10pm

Friday – Saturday 11am – 10pm Sunday 11am – 9pm