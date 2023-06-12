WHO: Mandola’s Italian Kitchen, Austin’s only casual authentic Italian eatery, featuring great food, bustling atmosphere and warm hospitality.

WHAT: The Godfather-inspired Father’s Day weekend celebrations including menu features, photo station, and giftables.

Beef Brasato ($19.50) Braised beef short ribs with mashed potatoes and red wine reduction

Cannoli ($4.50) Crispy sweet dough shell stuffed with sweetened ricotta, orange peel, chocolate chips, cinnamon and pistachios

Tuxedo Sugar Cookies ($3.75 per cookie) , available June 3-18

, available June 3-18 The Godfather inspired Mandola’s t-shirt (S-2X/$17.00), “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.” available in-store only

available in-store only Mandola’s Italian Kitchen Gift Cards, available in-store or online

WHEN: Friday, June 16 – Sunday, June 18, 2023

Check individual locations for hours.

Mandola’s Italian Kitchen is first-come, first-served dining. Curbside pickup and take-out are also available via Mandolas.com or by calling the nearest location.

WHERE: All Mandola’s Italian Kitchen locations

Arbor Trails in South Austin Bee Cave

4301 W William Cannon Dr E-1 12815 Shops Pkwy #400

Austin, TX 78749 Bee Cave TX 78738

(512) 524-2222 (512) 600-8500

open every day 11am – 9pm open every day 11am – 9pm

Cedar Park The Triangle

12100 W Parmer Ln Ste. 200 4700 W Guadalupe St #12

Cedar Park, TX 78613 Austin, TX 78751

(512) 879-1450 (512) 419-9700

Sunday – Thursday 11am – 9pm Monday – Saturday 11am – 10pm

Friday – Saturday 11am – 10pm Sunday 11am – 9pm