WHO: Mandola’s Italian Kitchen, Austin’s only casual authentic Italian eatery, featuring great food, bustling atmosphere and warm hospitality.
WHAT: The Godfather-inspired Father’s Day weekend celebrations including menu features, photo station, and giftables.
- Beef Brasato ($19.50) Braised beef short ribs with mashed potatoes and red wine reduction
- Cannoli ($4.50) Crispy sweet dough shell stuffed with sweetened ricotta, orange peel, chocolate chips, cinnamon and pistachios
- Tuxedo Sugar Cookies ($3.75 per cookie), available June 3-18
- The Godfather inspired Mandola’s t-shirt (S-2X/$17.00), “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.” available in-store only
- Mandola’s Italian Kitchen Gift Cards, available in-store or online
WHEN: Friday, June 16 – Sunday, June 18, 2023
Check individual locations for hours.
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen is first-come, first-served dining. Curbside pickup and take-out are also available via Mandolas.com or by calling the nearest location.
WHERE: All Mandola’s Italian Kitchen locations
Arbor Trails in South Austin Bee Cave
4301 W William Cannon Dr E-1 12815 Shops Pkwy #400
Austin, TX 78749 Bee Cave TX 78738
(512) 524-2222 (512) 600-8500
open every day 11am – 9pm open every day 11am – 9pm
Cedar Park The Triangle
12100 W Parmer Ln Ste. 200 4700 W Guadalupe St #12
Cedar Park, TX 78613 Austin, TX 78751
(512) 879-1450 (512) 419-9700
Sunday – Thursday 11am – 9pm Monday – Saturday 11am – 10pm
Friday – Saturday 11am – 10pm Sunday 11am – 9pm