Manage Utility Bills with Tools and Tips from Austin Energy and Austin Water

Posted: Jul 27, 2018 12:44 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 27, 2018 12:44 PM CDT

Sizzling summers mean overtime work for your air conditioner and sprinklers. Jennifer Herber from Austin Energy joined us in the studio to share how you can monitor and manage that energy and water use with tools and tips from Austin Energy and Austin Water. Visit austinenergy.com or austinwater.org to learn more about how to enjoy summer savings and take control of your summer utility bills today!

 

Sponsored by Austin Energy and Austin Water. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

