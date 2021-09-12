Making Texas Even Hotter: The ‘Austin Chronicle’ Hot Sauce Festival Returns

Dan Hardick, Special Events writer for the Austin Chronicle, stopped by Studio 512 to talk about the annual return of the Hot Sauce Festival.

Dan says, “What began as a small hot sauce contest in 1990 has grown into one of Austin’s best-known food events, drawing over 10,000 and 350 entries in peak years. Hundreds of gallons of hot sauce are consumed and beverages are on hand to cool off the overheated. In addition to the hot sauce competition, this truly Austin food event features local restaurants, sauces for sale, cookbooks, peppers, and of course live music! Serving as a major fundraiser for the Central Texas Food Bank, The Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival raised over 51,000 meals in 2020 alone, and has raised over 1 million in its 30-year history! Capacity is limited, buy your ticket early for the Hot Sauce Festival and reserve your spot at austinchronicle.com/hotsauce.”