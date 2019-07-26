Making Sauce Odyssey’s All-Purpose Agrodolce Sauce

Studio 512’s Stephanie Gilbert visited Sauce Oddysey in East Austin for a saucy crash course from owner Rod Crosby.

In addition to their fourteen exclusive featured sauces from outside vendors, Sauce Oddysey has some out of this world sauces of their own. You can make their signature Agradolce sauce at home with four simple ingredients:

Rosemary Thyme Red Wine Vinegar Red Fresno Chili Pepper

Boil those off and let it steep for about 45 minutes, and you have a delicious, syrupy sauce. “Agrodolce” means “sweet and sour,” and that’s exactly what you get from this versatile sauce. Try it at home as a great marinade for meats, or even add it to cocktails or put it on ice cream!

You can find Sauce Odyssey’s custom 25-foot trailer kitchen parked at 1403 East 7th Street in Downtown Austin, or give them a call at (512) 284-8011.