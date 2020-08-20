Making Nutritious Lunches For Kids With H-E-B

Nutrition for kids is always top of mind, even if it can be challenging to follow through on. Puja Mistry Kapoor with H-E-B spoke with Rosie this morning about what you can do to help plan healthy meals for your children.

What kind of nutrition should kids be getting?

Nutrition is extremely important for a child’s growth and development so we want to promote food before adding in any vitamins or supplements to their diet.

When looking at the new version of the food pyramid what is the healthiest version of fruits and veggies we should give our kids.

Instead of a food pyramid we’re now using something called My Plate that helps figure out what you should be eating every day. Half of the plate should be fruit and veggies, a quarter of it should be healthy grains, and then another quarter should be good proteins and a serving of dairy.

Speaking of dairy, what kinds of dairy are good?

We want to get our kids that calcium and vitamin D. We only get one chance to help our kids skeletons grow strong. One great source of dairy is H-E-B’s Mootopia which gives you about 13 grams of protein per serving, a great amount of calcium and other nutrients. If dairy isn’t your thing, try yogurts or cheeses.

