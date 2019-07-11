Making Jewelry With Nina Berenato

Who says a powerful woman can’t love her feminine side? Nina Berenato is the perfect example of a business woman who can walk in a room with a statement necklace and rock that confidence. Nina created her own jewelry line of hand-crafted jewelry that has a uniqueness you can’t find elsewhere.

She has a shop at the Domain Northside where you can buy her jewelry and take in her decorations filled with female positivity. There’s even a couch specifically for women who need to breastfeed.

Nina also hosts workshops in the store so you can make your own jewlery! Bring your friends in to take a class with wine always provided. The cost of materials is included with your purchase. She has several events coming up, including a Date Night on July 12th from 7 to 9 p.m. where you’ll make matching love note rings. The class with materials included is $100. July 20th there is an earring workshop followed by a mantra ring class July 27th.

You can find more information about classes and jewelry for sale on her website at www.ninaberenato.com or on her social media @ninaberenato.