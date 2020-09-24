Making Fall Favorites Healthy With H-E-B

Fall is finally here and if you’re looking for some of those comfort food favorites but in a healthier way then H-E-B can help! Registered Dietitian Puja Mistry Kapoor spoke with us about how you can keep enjoying your autumnal cravings and keep them healthy.

Something people start craving around this time is butternut squash – how can we incorporate more of this into our meals?

Butternut squash is made even easier with H-E-B with premade bag that’s already washed and pre-cut. Prepping a butternut squash can be a lot of work and we want to make it easy for you to add this to your recipes. You can steam it, roast it, or bake it and since that work is already done for you it makes it all so much easier.

Butternut squash is in so many foods – is it really good for us?

It’s an excellent source of Vitamin A especially if you’re not a carrot person .

What about a tasty snack for fall?

Moon Drops grapes are in season right now and they are very tasty and extremely juicy. Grapes are usually an easy snack for adults and kids. Moon Drops are also great to freeze to make something more like a hard candy snack.

What about the traditional favorite – canned pumpkin.

Canned pumpkin is a super easy thing to use in so many different recipes – just pay attention to the label. You can make breads, soups, pancakes – even enchiladas! They are a great source of fiber as well!

For more information visit HEB.com.

