Making A Virtual Learning Space With Bump Club and Beyond

With the push for virtual learning at the beginning of this school year we asked Bump Club and Beyond for some tips to help get your little ones learning space all setup.

First and foremost is the space itself, with that phrase being key. Designate a space that is JUST FOR LEARNING. De-clutter the space with only the things you will need. Don’t worry if it is Pinterest worthy, this space is to be productive. Make sure the space is comfortable, the temperature is right , there is a window or air circulation and that there is enough light. Make sure there are enough electrical outlets. Set up an ergonomically sound space if possible. While kids may be comfortable on the couch or their bed, it is important for development to be sitting at a desk or table (as they would in school!) with proper posture and alignment. Make sure they have a comfortable chair that is adjusted to the proper height with their feet placed firmly on the ground. Have your kids help set it up. Empower them to make the decisions about the space they will be learning in…this way they will be more apt to use it vs. your kitchen table or counter. STAY ORGANIZED so that your kids can find what they need easily throughout the day. Use labels so that they know exactly where everything is. Don’t forget that if desk space is limited you can go vertical. A leaning desk with shelves, or shelves lined along the wall above the desk can help with storage. Two ways to sort different subjects easily: Create a labeled binder system and use a binder for each subject. Have a clear labeled bin for each subject and stack the bins on one side of the work space for easy access. Set up multiple work zones if possible. Sometimes a change of scenery is helpful. Create a reading nook with comfy pillows, or a table outside or in the basement for projects. Encourage breaks throughout the day just as you would do during your work day.

Some of our favorite products for setting up a productive work space include:

Freestanding Ladder Desk, $153: A great example of a space saving desk that won’t break the bank.

Crane Air Purifier with HEPA Filter, $129.99: Keep your house fresher and less prone to airborne allergens with the Crane True HEPA Air Purifier with LEC Light. It removes viruses and allergens and helps neutralize odors from food, pets, tobacco and garbage in rooms up to 300 square feet.

Mini Journals from Adventuretown Toy Emporium, $12: Encourage your kids to make a list each day of what needs to get done—both for school and personally. We love these journals for keeping track. This mini journal is a fun-sized interactive journal that can be personalized by spelling out words and creating pixel art with assorted clip-on cubes!

Mabels Labels Little Kid Combo, $39.95: Have each kid label their belongings with their name so there is no confusion in the house. ALSO, if they do go back to school, make sure everything is labeled so they know exactly what is theirs.

Eco-Me All Purpose Cleaner, $5.75: Make sure you’re cleaning up every day. This is a great, gentle, all-purpose cleaner that is environmentally safe and perfect for your home.

Little Twig Foaming Hand Soap, $9.75: Encourage handwashing often! This is a great, checmical free soap that is perfect for the home.

TWELVELittle Pencil Case, $15: This pencil case folds up to save space, but opens flat so that you can see everything inside. PERFECT for both your home e-learning space or for keeping everything together at school!

STM Goods Dapper Wrapper, $29.95: STM Goods offers a variety of products to set you up for success this school year, including their Dapper Wrapper storage accessory. Keep your cords and cables organized and tangle free! The lightweight and compact Dapper Wrapper is designed to keep your chargers and cables organized (and tangle-free!). The accessory features multiple pockets and compartments for personalized storage, as well as a water and dirt repellant coating to protect your tech from any spills. Price: $29.95.

Everyone for Everybody Hand Sanitizer, $17.99 for six: Grow accustomed to keeping this everywhere and encourage frequent usage. These are also a portable size, so if and when kids go back to school they are great to throw in their bags.

ABOUT BCB

Founded in 2010, Bump Club and Beyond (BCB) is the country’s only community connecting parents and parents-to-be with the best resources, products and each other BOTH online and through dozens of premier events. With an audience of over 350,000 parents and parents-to-be that engage with the brand regularly, BCB has sold out over 700 events since its inception. BCB hosts events in over 25 cities across the country and partners with some of the nation’s top brands including The Honest Company, Target, Nordstrom, The Land of Nod, Soul Cycle, Equinox Fitness Clubs, Whole Foods Market, ULTA Beauty and many more. For more information visit www.bumpclubandbeyond.com.