Makeup Monday: What Are You Trying Right Now?

Rosie and Steph unloaded their makeup bags to discuss what new brands and trends they’re trying.
Rosie’s two biggest changes are:
- Drugstore foundation: After years of more expensive powder foundations, Rosie has recently swapped to Maybelline’s FIT ME foundation, which she loves! In fact, if you’re interested in trying a new foundation at any age, check out this article we posted a few weeks ago.
- New gloss: Rosie uses Maybelline’s SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick daily, but the problem is that it does look matte, which can age your look! After trial-and-error with other glosses (that will make the lipstick sticky again, and it all just rubs off), Rosie has just stumbled onto NYX Lip Lingerie Gloss in clear. It keeps the original lipstick in place and adds a fantastic shine!
If you’re looking to explore more drugstore brands, take a look at this TikTok with tips (fair warning: one product name uses a curse word.)
Speaking of TikTok…Steph’s new makeup hacks came from Rosie’s TikTok Tuesday challenges! She now uses a spoon for her eyeshadow crease and also gives her lips a “plumped” look with nude liner and nude lipstick. For further instruction on how these tricks work check out the TikTok Tuesday segment below!
