Makeup Monday: What Are You Trying Right Now?

Rosie and Steph unloaded their makeup bags to discuss what new brands and trends they’re trying.

Rosie’s two biggest changes are:

If you’re looking to explore more drugstore brands, take a look at this TikTok with tips (fair warning: one product name uses a curse word.)

Speaking of TikTok…Steph’s new makeup hacks came from Rosie’s TikTok Tuesday challenges! She now uses a spoon for her eyeshadow crease and also gives her lips a “plumped” look with nude liner and nude lipstick. For further instruction on how these tricks work check out the TikTok Tuesday segment below!

If you’ve got a makeup suggestion for us to try, or a question to answer, we’d love to hear it! Send your email to Studio512@KXAN.com.