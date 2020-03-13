Make Your Next Special Occasion Pop With Big Party Events

If you’re in need of a fun way to pump up your next event or special occasion, we might have just what you’re looking for. Serena Fazio from Big Party Events came to the studio to show us how to make an awesome balloon display, perfect for that pop of fun at your next party.

Big Party Events also has a sustainability edge: the latex balloons they use are 100% biodegradable. They’ll be doing a collaboration in April with Austin Moms Blog at Baylor Scott and White in Lakeway for new and expectant moms! They also have their spring Moms Night Out event in May. Find further details about these events on their website, www.BigPartyEventsATX.com. You can also check them out on Social Media, @BigPartyEvents.ATX.