Breaking News
Two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Austin-Travis County area: Austin Public Health
Live Now
Gov. Abbott, health, emergency leaders address coronavirus in Texas

Make Your Next Special Occasion Pop With Big Party Events

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

If you’re in need of a fun way to pump up your next event or special occasion, we might have just what you’re looking for. Serena Fazio from Big Party Events came to the studio to show us how to make an awesome balloon display, perfect for that pop of fun at your next party.

Big Party Events also has a sustainability edge: the latex balloons they use are 100% biodegradable. They’ll be doing a collaboration in April with Austin Moms Blog at Baylor Scott and White in Lakeway for new and expectant moms! They also have their spring Moms Night Out event in May. Find further details about these events on their website, www.BigPartyEventsATX.com. You can also check them out on Social Media, @BigPartyEvents.ATX.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Primary Election Latest

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending Stories

Don't Miss