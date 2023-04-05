Spring is here, and with it comes graduation events, weddings and more! If you’re looking to level-up on your next bash, RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails is here to help. Curtis Janto of RoadHaus MC spoke with Rosie about the new concept.

“The premiere mobile beverage catering company in the United States, RoadHaus offers a wide range of services to make your next event truly memorable. The highlight of the experience is the RoadHaus Citroën HY Van. Originally built in France in 1967, the van was fully restored in Wales in 2015, then shipped overseas to arrive to its final home in Austin, TX, where it was custom-fabricated to function as a ‘classically modern’ cocktail bar.

“Conceptualized and designed by the team behind The Roosevelt Room – rated Austin’s Best Bar and one of the Best High Volume Cocktail Bars in America – RoadHaus provides its clients a hospitality-focused experience from some of the most talented bartenders in the world. The breadth of our in-house, customizable offerings, mixed with our ability to cater to any type and size of event, makes us truly unique.

“The RoadHaus cocktail list features tried and true classics, popular modern classics, and innovative RoadHaus Signature Creations conceptualized by some of the best mixologists in the country. When planning each event, we’ll work directly with you to curate a menu that is perfectly tailored to you, your guests, and the exclusive gathering you’re hosting.

“We also provide anything & everything you need to ensure your next event is a success, as our all-inclusive range of offerings features event planning & consulting, food, A/V, lighting, photography, furniture & equipment, and much, much more.”

Learn more about what RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails has to offer – and submit an inquiry for your next gathering – at RoadHausMC.com today.