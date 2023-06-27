Sightseer is an impact-driven coffee roaster in Austin, TX. This women- and queer-owned business is a proudly feminist enterprise, with all their coffees farmed, sourced, and roasted by women.

Co-founders and coffee-industry veterans Kimberly Zash and Sara Gibson started Sightseer with the goal of offering up delicious, high-quality coffee that directly supports gender equity in the coffee industry. In addition, Sightseer prioritizes sustainability by partnering with farms, importers, and vendors who invest in social and environmental initiatives and by striving to make earth-friendly choices in their roasting and packaging.

Sightseer currently offers a selection of seven different coffee roasts that can be found in and around Austin at Dear Diary Coffee, Tiny Grocer, Dwell House Coffee and Tap, Zucchini Kill Bakery, Sugar Mama’s, Lakeline Farmers’ Market, and other shops, with coffees available for online purchase and shipping at www.sightseercoffee.co