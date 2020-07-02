Make Your Brunch Dreams Come True at Goodall’s, Inside Hotel Ella

Located inside Hotel Ella, Goodall’s is a local American bistro with casual indoor and outdoor dining. Goodall’s offers a classic American dining experience that combines Hotel Ella’s historic charm with a modern Austin sensibility. Executive Chef, Miguel Santana, walked Rosie and Steph through a delicious tasting of some of the new — and beloved — items on their menu! They tried:

Cornmeal Pancakes with blueberry compote and honey whipped cream

The Chef's Burger with two 4 oz. patties, burger sauce, onion, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, sesame seed bun and Goodall's fries

Big Ol' Pimm's Cup (a refreshing favorite) with Pimm's No. 1, lemon, simple syrup, Fee Bro's rhubarb bitters, ginger ale, mint, cucumber, orange and strawberry

Barrel Aged Martinez with Waterloo antique gin, Luxardo liqueur, Noilly Prat sweet vermouth, Fee Bro's orange bitters

Hotel Ella was built in 1900, it serves as a historic landmark as one of Austin’s oldest estates. It’s namesake and leading lady, Ella Wooten, was the perfect example of an early age philanthropist and hostess, and Hotel Ella strives to keep that legacy alive today. With rooms + suites, a cabana-lined pool, and beautiful gathering spaces like their ballroom + lawn, Ella is the perfect venue for a wedding, dinner party or simple weekend staycation.

Texas Residents can use code “RIOGRANDE” when booking for the best available rate + complimentary self parking. Plus, you’ll get a same-day, 4 p.m. cancellation window — they know it’s a strange time to travel, and they want to give folks the maximum amount of flexibility!

Getting the urge to book right now? Book your stay at HotelElla.com, and while you’re there, you can make a reservation to dine at Goodall’s on HotelElla.com.