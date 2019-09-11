Make Your Bed With Help From Organized For Good ATX

In honor of National Make Your Bed Day, Erin Mursch from Organized For Good stopped by the studio to teach us how to fold a fitted sheet, KonMari style! She has some fun events coming up:

KonMari Method Meetup: Secondhand September Happy Hour

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

5:30 PM 6:30 PM

APA! Thrift (South)1409 West Oltorf StreetAustin, TX, 78704

Does craft beer spark joy for you? What about puppies, thrifting, or pizza? There will be something for everyone at this Meetup!

In honor of “Secondhand September” we’ll start our Meetup at APA Thrift South (on Oltorf), where we’ll take in the sights of all the glorious KonMari discards from 5:30-6pm. Then, from 6-7:30pm we’ll walk over to Austin Beer Garden & Brewery (the ABGB, also on Oltorf) for some happy hour specials including their delicious beer and pizza. (There are also non-alcoholic bevs and wine for those not so enthusiastic over hops.) While we drink and snack, we’ll share our trials and tribulations, as well as our successes with the KonMari Method and get support from others who share this experience.



Fall Community Clothing Swap w/ proceeds to RAICES

Sunday, September 29, 2019

12:00 PM 3:00 PM

Tickets are $20.

50% of ticket sales will be donated to RAICES

Price includes admission to shop (with at least 10 items to swap), plus mimosas and snacks.

Gather up the stuff that doesn’t fit well or just doesn’t do it for you anymore. Bring them with you on the day of the swap (on hangers if you got ‘em). You’ll swap your gently used clothes for others. It’s a great way to release what’s been stuck in your drawer or closet for too long, and snag some guilt-free additions that spark joy for you today.

To learn more about Organized For Good, you can check them out at www.organizedforgoodatx.com. Also, be sure to give them a follow on their social media, @OrganizedForGoodATX.