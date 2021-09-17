Make Weekend Plans Now For Grown-Up Fun At Bull & Bowl

Jeremiah Levy, Executive Chef and David Bucchi, Bartender chatted with Studio 512 about what fun Bull & Bowl has to offer on West 6th Street.

Bull & Bowl calls itself “the first duckpin bowling alley, bar, bistro, and mechanical bull venue ever established.” Duckpin bowling is a type of bowling that has been played since the 1900s: the ball is smaller, the lanes are shorter and you get three tries down the lane. Eating and drinking is encouraged while playing, which is one of the reasons Bull & Bowl says it was “Babe Ruth’s favorite sport off the field!”

Bull & Bowl also offers two themed private karaoke rooms, custom billiard tables, skee-ball, hoops, and a few more unannounced surprises. They’ve got free gaming every Sunday (excluding the arcade) for adults, 21 and up. Learn more about the food, drinks and entertainment offered at BullAndBowl.com.