Make “The Freshman” Tailgate Cocktail With Tips From The Carillon

The Carillon’s True Freshman is an appropriate cocktail for your next tailgating event. Crafted with Tito’s Vodka, Bacardi Dragon Berry, blackberry & cherry puree, fresh berry syrup and cherry bitters, the True Freshman is an easy, vibrant and well-balanced cocktail to make in large portions and is sure to please crowds with the deep berry flavors.

Check out their entire menu in person at the AT&T Hotel & Conference Center on UT’s campus. For more information, go to www.thecarillonrestaurant.com.