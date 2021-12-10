Make Room For The Holidays With Organizing Tips From Moxie Space

Sara Fritsch of Moxie Space Professional Organizing spoke with Studio 512 about making room for incoming gifts this holiday season.

Sara says, “During the holiday season, a lot comes in (gifts, food, guests, mail, well wishes, travel). When we prepare by making space, we can receive it and enjoy it.”

Sara says it’s a good idea to tackle the spaces you might be most likely to have an influx of items: the fridge, the guest closet, the toy room, the office, the pajama drawer and the linen closet. But she also says that the spirit of cleaning might have you clearing out your bathroom drawer, and that’s just fine: any cleaning is good cleaning, and can help you make mental space, too!

Here are some of her tips:

How to make space:

Set a timer. Keep your timer set to small increments, like no more than 30 minutes at a time. It will keep you from feeling overwhelmed with a multi-hour project. You can always start the timer again if you want to keep going!

Grab: trash bag/box and Sharpie/paper

Set a goal/intention and make some space!

Ask yourself: is it outdated? (Food, clothing, papers, linen, etc.)

(Food, clothing, papers, linen, etc.) Get rid of your haul immediately! (Load your car, task the trash out, etc.)

Feeling overwhelmed by the arrival of January? Sara will help with un-tinseling the tree! Her Holiday Takedown Service means that you can relax into the new year, and leave the boxing and packing to the professionals.

The Moxie Space team “will remove ornaments, lights, garlands, and any other tree décor and pack them neatly away. We’ll even provide organizing and storage products if you need them.” The bonus here is that the service provides a head start on an organized approach to the holidays next year! Sara is currently booking morning & afternoon time slots for: Dec. 27th – Jan. 7th (M-F), starting at $300. Be sure to mention “Studio512” for 10% off! Learn more about her Holiday Takedown Service here.

Sara is a professional organizer who wants you to “spend more time living your life, instead of struggling with your stuff.” Learn more about Moxie Space’s services here, and be sure to follow along on Instagram.