Make Popsicles At Home With H-E-B

Registered Dietitian Puja Mistry Kapoor with H-E-B spoke with Rosie this morning about the benefits of making your own popsicles! With the summer heat incoming having some sweet cool treats on hand is important and with H-E-B you can get fresh ingredients for your perfect popsicle.

There are some really good benefits when you’re in charge of what goes into your popsicles. Can you talk to us a little about that?

The thing that’s great about making your own popsicles at home is that you’re able to control how much sugar goes into it. Sometimes at the store there can be some hidden sugars or food coloring, which isn’t the worst, but it’s better if you’re able to control it. It’s also great to get an extra serving of fruit or dairy throughout the day so the customization is endless!

You’ve got 4 different recipes for us – can we talk first about a really simple fruit option?

If you puree some mangos or strawberries, just blend those together and stick them in a popsicle mold. You can also layer them into the mold so you got some fun swirls and flavors.

You’ve also got one that involves greek yogurt.

Definitely! If your’e looking for more of a creamy popsicle you can add some greek yogurt. It’s a great protein that will help keep you fuller, longer. Throw in your greek yogurt, some fruit or berries and you can get some great colors.

What about a lactose free option?

If you’re trying to include the dairy and the protein but lactose isn’t your thing, we’ve got a great lactose free dairy product called Mootopia. It’s going to give you great protein and have a lot less sugar as well. Just add this in with some pureed fruit and it will turn out really tasty.

We also wanted to highlight your personal favorite DIY popsicle! What is it?

I like to make a creamy popsicle so I’ll use greek yogurt or Mootopia and then I’ll add some fresh mint leaves and chocolate chips and then puree it all together for a really good mint chocolate popsicle.

