‘PEACH JAM RECIPE + DEMO:

INGREDIENTS

3 lbs of peaches

2 cup of sugar

2 Tbsp lemon juice

2 pectin powder packets (1 packet is 1.75 oz)

½ tsp cinnamon

DIRECTIONS

Sort and wash fully ripe peaches. Remove stems, skins, bruises, and pits.

Chop, smash, or place peaches in a blender to puree.

Place the crushed or pureed peaches in a pot with 1 cup of sugar and lemon juice over medium heat.

Bring peaches to a full rolling boil while stirring.

In a mixing bowl, combine 1 cup of sugar with the pectin powder.

Once peaches come to a boil, add the sugar-pectin and stir.

Boil hard for 1 minute (set a timer), stirring constantly.

Remove from heat. Allow to fully cool before storing in a container.

Keep refrigerated up to two weeks or freezer for 6 months.

