Make Meals More Approachable With H-E-B

It’s October and that means we are all busy trying to figure out our family’s Halloween plans, Thanksgiving plans and more. Trying to keep your meals home cooked and easy is H-E-B’s mission today and Puja Mistry Kapoor talked with Rosie about you can accomplish that.

What is the goal of the at-home and less than 30 minute dinner?

It’s really trying to find a balance on your plate. Finding the right balance between fruits, grains, vegetables, and protein and using MyPlate is a great way to plan that. Not every meal needs to be balanced in the exact same way but in general you want half of your plate to be the fruits and veggies and the other half to be grains and protein.

And with H-E-B you offer Meal Simple dishes to help with that. Can you tell us what those are?

It’s meant to make your meals simple – obviously! It usually has your protein already and some of the meals we offer have veggies on the side and if you’re looking for something to snack on for dessert check out the Greek Yogurt with vanilla to curb that sweet tooth.

