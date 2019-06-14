Make It Sweet’s Mix-In Cookies Are A Great Way To Mix It Up

You may not have heard of a "mix-in" cookie before -- but you might've done one on a day when you're roaming through the pantry! Jennifer Bartos of Make It Sweet says mix-in cookies are a great way for everyone in the family to have their own spin on dessert.

You may not have heard of a “mix-in” cookie before — but you might’ve done one on a day when you’re roaming through the pantry! Jennifer Bartos of Make It Sweet says mix-in cookies are a great way for everyone in the family to have their own spin on dessert.

Jennifer came to Studio 512 to demonstrate how to put together the cookie dough. She says that a variety of things can be used for mix-ins, from something as standard as chocolate chips, all the way to craisins, marshmallows and macadamia nuts. If you put out a big “buffet” of options, kids can get creative.

Then, if you don’t want to just take that “mix-in” dough and make cookies, you take it up a notch by turning the dough into a cookie cake!

You need to prep a pan and press the dough into it in order for it to lay flat. After it’s baked and removed, it can cool to be iced! Let kids get a crack at the icing so that they can have a little fun.

To learn more about Jennifer’s classes and shop, check out her website at www.makeitsweet.com, or pay a visit at 9070 Research Blvd, #203. For more information, you can also give her a call at 512-371-3401.

