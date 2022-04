Today marks Rosie’s 3rd virtual birthday party on Studio 512 and we did a little rewind into birthday’s past. As always, her only request is a custom cake from Jennifer Bartos of Make It Sweet, and as always, Jennifer came through!

Jennifer revealed Rosie’s 2022 custom cake and gave us tips on decorating. She offers classes and supplies, you can get more information by going to MakeItSweet.com

Happy Birthday, Rosie! Stay tuned for our in person belated birthday show happening in early May!