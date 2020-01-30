Make Fresa’s Poblano Spinach Dip For Your Big Game Party

Fresa’s is once again offering Game Day Snacks to-go, as well as hosting their Annual Game Day Watch Party at the South First location, on February 2nd.

Fresa’s third-annual Game Day Watch Party will be held at the South First location and features a 115” LED Video Wall on the patio, multiple screens inside and happy hour prices on beer, wine and margaritas! In addition to the regular dine-in food menu, Fresa’s will also be offering their Game Day Snacks menu. There is no entrance fee for the event.

The Game Day Snacks menu features the Wood-Grilled Wings, Jalapeño Poppers, Siete Layer Dip, Poblano Spinach Dip and the Super Party Platter. Items are available for pre-order and for purchase day-of from 11 a.m. until sold out! Pick-up is exclusively on February 2nd, and it is offered at both locations.

Pre-orders for Fresa’s Game Day Snacks can be placed online at www.fresaschicken.com. Pre-order pick-up is available at both locations (South First and 9th & Lamar) and day-of orders can be placed at either location.