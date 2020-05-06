Make Every Day Mother’s Day

If you have family members who you are worried about their balance or stability then Stan “The Sock Man” Esecson has got the solution for you. Rosie talked with Stan this morning about what he can offer you and your family members and his new website.

Can you tell us a little about your brand new website?

We’re all celebrating Mother’s Day this weekend and our new website is called www.MakeEveryDayMothersDay.info because we wouldn’t be here without our moms. Some of us unfortunately don’t have our mothers around anymore, and that’s why these socks and insoles have become such a personal project for me. These products instantly improve balance, strength and range of motion.

We’ve had you in our studio before and you were able to help Stephanie do more arm curls than I think she’s ever done. Can you talk about how these products can help in exercise?

For those of you who workout, if you do curls you can do more curls. These products help improve every single sport because if you think about it every sport involves some range of motion and this will help both when you’re working out and just around the house.

Lets talk a little about these patches that you offer – you’ve got an update for us!

So this patch does the same thing the socks and insoles do except this patch can help you sleep. I’ve just received my shipment today! You put this patch on your upper arm and it will help you go to sleep, improve the quality of your sleep and it can last 24 hours. This REM patch is brand new and has no drugs – instead it is stimulating a neuro response in your brain.

