Make Christmas Nail String Art At Brico Craft Studio

We love to get crafty around the holidays! Ananda Neureither of Brico Craft Studio came to show us a cool, modern way to whip up some home decor, doing Christmas Nail String Art.

“We have over 75 different workshops to take in our studio! The string art we’re demonstrating during the show happens after the news airing on Thursday, December 12th. We also have our special Ornament Decorating Bar on Saturday December 14th and Sunday the 15th. You can drop in all weekend and decorate 100s of kinds of ornaments, plus we’ll also have metal stamping ornaments and our super popular fire ink ornaments! We also sell many of our craft kits online and in the studio to go, which make great Christmas gifts!”

Learn more about upcoming events at www.bricocraftstudio.com.