Make Backyard Dinner A Paradise With Tips From The Inspired Studio

Rosie spoke with Nycia Emerson of The Inspired Studio, who has been using her crafty talents to make dinners with her husband and two boys more interesting during social distancing! She says “Cozy back porch family dinners have been a favorite during this time, gathering over a simple menu and cozy out door setup.”

Nycia has some tips, if you’re looking to spice things up for the family:

Always set the table with intention, even with a the back porch picnic.

Layer a throw as a table cover.

Choose simple, colored plates.

Look around the yard! Do you have a rosebush in bloom? Clip some for a vase! Even what are technically “weeds” from the yard can be bright and beautiful in a simple arrangement.

Nycia is also sharing her tried-and-true family favorite Mac & Cheese recipe for a comfort dinner your family will love!

Bacon Mac & Cheese Recipe:

16 oz bag of spiral pasta

Boil pasta until soft

Drain some of the water

Add 1/2 block of Velveeta Cheese to the pasta (let cook into cheese is melted over pasta)

Stir in

1 cup of shredded cheese

1 cup of milk (Half & Half)

1 cup of sour cream

Add a pinch or two of salt to the taste

Add pepper

Mix in fried bacon crumbles (fry bacon to your liking)

Let cook until thick and creamy

Pour Mac & Cheese into serving dish & and layer with more bacon crumble on top.

Nycia hopes to reopen The Inspired Studio soon, which is a creative events studio and work lounge in Round Rock. Learn more about The Inspired Studio, and Nycia’s event planning and design, here.