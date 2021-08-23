Easy Make-Ahead Breakfast Ideas For Busy Mornings

With school back in session, planning and prepping meals and snacks ahead of time is key for time management. Whether you’re a busy parent, an on-the-go adult, or just not a morning person, these quick and easy breakfast recipes will help you from getting stuck in a boring breakfast routine.

Breakfast Bites

Ingredients:

1/2 cup oatmeal

1/4 cup of peanut butter or nut/seed butter of choice

1/4 cup of chocolate chips

1/4 cup of honey

1 tbs of vanilla

pinch of sea salt

Instructions:

Mix together

Form bite-size balls

Put them in the fridge for a couple of hours, and enjoy!

This recipe is so easy, a kindergartener can do it! They are perfect to make the night before to enjoy during breakfast or for an afternoon snack. This recipe has so many variations you can do. Have the kiddos add their favorite ingredients (coconut, raisins, etc.). You can even add some flax seeds in the mix for some extra fiber! These will be a huge family hit…no matter the age! Pro Tip: Make a big batch and freeze them for future snacks. Just make sure you let them thaw before serving.

Overnight Oats

Healthy Homemade Overnight Oats Oatmeal with Chia and Peanut Butter

If you’re not a morning person or you have a busy, hectic morning, this recipe is perfect for you. It’s quick, easy, and very versatile to make. They get the name, “overnight oats” because you make them the night before. This recipe serves 6. They keep in air-tight jars/containers in the fridge for up to 5 days. Get creative with this recipe. You can add in your favorite toppings (coconut, fruit, nuts, seeds, etc.). It’s the perfect meal prep for breakfast and is super filling!

Ingredients:

2 cups of old fashioned rolled oats

2 Tbsp of chia seeds

2½ cups of milk of your choice (cow, almond or oat-unsweetened)

3 Tbsp of sweetener of your choice (maple syrup or local honey)

1 cup of fresh blueberries (or fruit of choice)

Optional-add a dollop of peanut butter or your favorite seed/nut butter

Instructions:

Place the oats, chia seeds, milk and maple syrup in a medium bowl and stir to combine

Cover and chill overnight

Stir in the blueberries (or choice of fruit/ toppings) in the next morning, and breakfast is served! It’s more common to eat cold, but you can microwave for 30 seconds if you enjoy eating a warmer breakfast.



Breakfast Trail Mix

Ingredients:

1/4 cup of dried unsweetened fruit (we really like the freeze dried strawberries from Trader Joe’s)

1/4 cup of mini chocolate chips

1/4 cup of pumpkin seeds, raw

1/4 cup of sunflower seeds, raw

2 cups of multi grain cheerios (or cereal of your choice)

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients together!

Serve with milk, yogurt, or all on its own.

Egg Bites



Breakfast Egg Muffins loaded with fluffy eggs, potatoe, spinach, melted cheese and crisp bites of Canadian bacon.

These Breakfast Egg Muffins come together quickly and are a great make-ahead breakfast for busy mornings. You can refrigerate for up to 5 days or place muffins in a freezer bag and freeze for up to 3 months. To reheat: microwave frozen muffins uncovered for 80-90 seconds, or until hot. Microwave refrigerated muffins for 20-25 seconds.

Once you have a good base, you can make all kinds of egg muffins based on what you have on hand. It even works using egg whites! Let your kids pick what they want inside their egg bite. Kids may be more willing to try new things if they help you make it.