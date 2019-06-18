Make A Quick Getaway To Big Adventure With Moody Gardens

If you want to do a quick getaway that will feel like you went on a true destination vacation, definitely put Moody Gardens on your list!

Things are starting to heat up as summer is quickly approaching. Families will soon be making vacation plans as Moody Gardens invites everyone to “just coast” for a memorable and relaxing family getaway from the reef to the rainforest, as one of the top tourist destinations in the state on beautiful Galveston Island.

It’s an exciting time for Moody Gardens’ Aquarium Pyramid, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this summer after undergoing a $37 million renovation in 2017. You can now go from the Caribbean to the South Atlantic and see everything from penguins to seals and sea lions, then tropical fish and more. You can even touch jellies and stingrays in their new touch tanks! Learn more about their conservation and research efforts as you explore the oceans of the world!

Also, don your “diving masks” with Moody Gardens newest attraction, Reef Rescue VR. Remotely piloting your own R.O.V.E.R., your mission is to help restore the undersea home of the fish that live at the Great Barrier Reef. This immersive attraction communicates an important message of conservation by allowing you to help clean up the waters, plant new coral branches and feed the fish, returning the reef to complete health in the process.

And don’t forget about Palm Beach and Bands on the Sand! Cool off and sink your toes in the white sand at this private oasis and stick around for Bands on the Sand each Friday and Saturday night. There’s music with the performance ending in fireworks over Offats Bayou, overlooking the Moody Gardens pyramids.

Moody Gardens is open daily in Galveston from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., which is just a couple of hours down the road from Austin. Give them a call at (409) 744 – 4673, or go to www.moodygardens.org for more information.