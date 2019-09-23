Make A Pink Flamingo With Rosewood

Rosewood has something going on every month whether it be a wine pairing, spirit tasting, or movie night on the lawn.

They have their tequila tasting and cocktail class on Thursday Sept. 26th, and we got a sneak peek at what attendees can expect: they showed us their Pink Flamingo drink! The Pink Flamingo is an Anejo Tequila blood orange sour. Salt the rim of a martini glass, and then, in a shaker, add a scoop of ice, 2oz of Anejo Tequila, 1oz of blood orange juice, .5oz of lime juice and shake hard.

They are located at the intersection of Rosewood Avenue and East 11th Street. For more information check out their website www.rosewoodatx.com.