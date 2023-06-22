Austin-based hospitality group Chameleon Companies had the grand opening for Wu Chow’s highly anticipated second location on Friday, May 19, 2023. Located at 3800 North Lamar Blvd #170, Austin, TX, 78756, reservations for the restaurant are now open and can be made online through OpenTable.

Led by Executive Chef Ji Peng Chen, the farm-to-wok menu includes Austin favorites such as Crispy Sesame Beef, Honey Pecan Prawns, Salt and Pepper Squid, Dry Fried Local Green Beans, and, of course, a wide variety of Handmade Steamed and Fried Dumplings.

Wu Chow 38th offers new and uniquely curated dishes available only at the north location, including larger-format, family-style offerings. Downtown similarly features several menu items unique to its location. Both locations offer a wide selection of gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian dishes.

The bar at Wu Chow 38th offers fan-favorite cocktails such as the Texan’s Take On Tiki with Montelobos Mezcal, Grand Marnier, lime, avocado, cucumber, and jalapeno; the Nole Gingko with Noble Oak Bourbon, El Silencio, Giffard Abricot du Roussillon, lime, pineapple, egg white; and the Green Dragon with Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeño Tequila, Ancho Reyes Liqueur, lime, and lychee soda. A selection of beer, wine and zero-proof cocktails are also be available as well as a few surprise additions to celebrate the new opening. New to the 38th location, Wu Chow has a private dining room that accommodates up to 40 people, complete with full audiovisual capability and its own private entrance.

The space also has three different patios, on the west, north and east sides of the restaurant. Wu Chow on 38th and Lamar will begin Dim Sum brunch on July 8 on Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 3pm. Lunch and dinner service is now available. For more information and reservation availability please visit wuchowaustin.com or OpenTable.