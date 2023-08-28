Tillie’s – the American Nouveau restaurant nestled in Hill Country wine resort Camp Lucy – offers traditional American cuisine, but with an international flair.

Their new dessert program helmed by Executive Pastry Chef Hannah Smith is itself a reason to visit, boasting seasonal delicacies made with local ingredients. From the 10-layer Texas Honey Cake to Stone Fruit Pavlova and Roasted Strawberry Cheesecake, Chef Hannah brings a lifelong passion for creating nostalgic desserts that are sure to impress everyone that drives out to Dripping Springs to dine at Tillie’s.

In addition to their in-house dessert menu, Chef Hannah’s team of pastry professionals offer seasonal pies to bring home during the holiday season, and work with those getting married at one of Camp Lucy’s stunning wedding venues to create the perfect wedding cake for their special day.