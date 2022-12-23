WHAT: Maie Day, the South Congress community chophouse from Executive Chef Michael Fojtasek (also Olamaie, Little Ola’s Biscuits, Albert Hotel), is bringing its own irreverent style to brunch. The new brunch menu will be available starting Friday, December 2 and will be available Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Maie Day has updated their weekly hours to reflect this change – Maie Day will now be open Tuesday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Like their dinner offerings, brunch will likewise be a fun and bold take on Southern and Texan classics. Highlights include the Steak & Egg (44 Farms chicken fried steak, gremolata, two eggs over easy), Little Ola’s Biscuits & Gravy (cream gravy, sausage, cracked black pepper) featuring the beloved biscuit recipe from Little Ola’s, along with an award-winning queso recipe, the Maie’s El Rancho – Roberta Armstrong Dip, served with biscuit chips. Sweeter fare includes the Sugar Waffle (two Liege waffles, whipped sorghum butter & coffee whipped cream, fresh fruit) and housemade Sticky Buns (cinnamon, pecan, citrus glaze). To view the full brunch selection, visit https://www.maieday.com/brunch. Reservations are available now via Opentable.

WHEN: Brunch: Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Daily Hours: Tuesday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Closed on Mondays

WHERE: Maie Day

1603 South Congress

Austin, TX 78704

ABOUT MAIE DAY:

Maie Day is a community chophouse located at South Congress Hotel. Helmed by three-time James Beard-nominated chef Michael Fojtasek, the menu is everything you love about a steakhouse, designed to be approachable and great for groups, and is a celebration of all people and always a party. Maie Day is open Tuesday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Make a reservation or view the menu at maieday.com.

ABOUT NEW WATERLOO:

New Waterloo is an independent hospitality development + management company. We make places that create positive impact within the communities in which we live, work, play, and call home. Our brands include: South Congress Hotel, Hotel Ella, El Rey Court, La Condesa, Sway, Café No Sé, Mañana, Otoko, Watertrade, Il Brutto, Butler Pitch & Putt, and Albert Hotel.