Magical Egg Cakes By Bake Austin

Jentri Quinn and Chef Alex shared some tips on how add a healthy twist to some classic italian dishes on a budget

Here's what you'll need:-Cookie Sheet Pan, Parchment Paper-Pasta of choice (any pasta will do!!)-Veggies (we typically enjoy using carrots, mushrooms, red peppers, and onions, but love to change it up with other veggies, too, like zucchini, squash, carrots and yellow peppers as shown below!)-Tomato sauce-Spices, EVOO, herbs of choice, red pepper flakes if you like a little heat like us (optional)Directions:Cut all of the veggies up into small strips and bake on your cookie sheet -- depending on how thinly you chop them-- for 20 minutes on around 400 degrees should do (up to 420 degrees, depending on how hot your oven gets).Boil pasta until it's "al dente" - follow instructions for the time.Drain pasta and set aside one cup of (cooking) water.In the same (pasta) pot, add a little bit of EVOO and chopped clove of garlic and let it cook for two minutes on a low temperature (be careful to not burn the garlic) then add sauce and cook for another two minutes.Add pasta to your sauce, along with the cup of water you put aside and mix together.Add veggies to your pot (with all the juices from the tray) and mix it all together slowly so the veggies don't fall apart.Put the lid on the pot and turn off your burner. Let it rest for 4-5 minutes, serve and Mangia!Dust with parmesan for extra flavor if you prefer!Pro Tip: If you don't have tomato sauce, you can use cherry tomatoes! Just slice and cook them with your veggies (as shown below) and they will melt into your pasta to form a light sauce.