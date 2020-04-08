Magical Egg Cakes By Bake Austin

A perfect treat to sweeten up your Easter!
Ingredients:
12 clean & empty eggshells
½ stick butter, at room temperature
¼ cup sour cream or greek yogurt
½ cup sugar
1 large egg
¾ tsp vanilla
¾ cup flour
¾ tsp baking powder
¼ tsp salt
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 350F Line a cupcake pan with either aluminum foil or cupcake liners and place eggshells in each compartment. In a bowl of a stand mixer cream the butter, sour cream, egg, vanilla, and sugar until fluffy and smooth. Add the flour, baking powder and salt and mix until just combined. Do not overmix please. Fill the batter into a piping bag or large ziplock bag and fill each egg about half way full. Bake for approx 12 min until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Let cool and clean any batter that spilled with a knife, rub with a paper towel. Enjoy!