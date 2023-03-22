Bartender, Franceska Akel and Chef De Cuisine, Katie Barrett joined Rosie on Studio 512 to talk about Magdalena Bar‘s new spring cocktails and some Summer House on Music Lane dishes. Pool Passes will be available starting Monday, March 27th.

Summer House on Music Lane, the full service restaurant at Hotel Magdalena, is inspired by the casual sophistication that defines a lake house weekend. The menu features honest cooking taking cues from old school hospitality but with a decidedly unpretentious, Austin sensibility.