Madina Medicine Uses A ‘Functional’ Approach To Thyroid Disease

Dr. Omar Akhter, M.D. spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert about a functional medicine approach to thyroid disease.

Dr. Akhter discussed thyroid health, specifically, and how taking a different approach is much more important than the conventional way of treating it. He told Gilbert about hypothyroidism and Hashimoto’s disease.

Akhter also addressed why gut health is so important for thyroid disease patients. He believes those suffering from this should seek out a functional medicine practitioner.

Learn more at MadinaMedicine.com.

Sponsored by Madina Medicine. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.