M. Robinson Jewelers To Hold A Live Watch Drawing To Help Local School Districts

Any day we get to talk about a coming together of jewelry and education is a great day! Stephanie spoke with Shelly Wiegand, Katie Kaufmann, and Kristen Huguley about M. Robinson’s upcoming drawing for a beautiful time piece and the continuing partnership they have to help support local school districts.

Shelly can you talk to us about the partnership at M. Robinson Fine Jewelers with the Lake Travis ISD Education Foundation and Leander ISD Education Foundation?

I’ve been able to work with Katie at the Lake Travis ISD Education Foundation for a while now and recently began working with Kristin over at the Leander ISD Foundation Foundation. Kristin mentioned they were doing a monthly giving campaign and so to help people get engaged and feel like they are able to give back to their community. So in this spirit we started thinking and thought we could give away a watch to help with the donations and getting people involved. It’s been wonderful to pull education foundations together to help benefit both our faculty and our students.

What a fantastic way to come together! Katie you’re with the Lake Travis ISD Education Foundation. Can you tell us what you’re all about?

We really exist to support our teachers, our staff, and our students. You’d be surprised to find that there is a need for this, but over 1/3 of our local dollars don’t make it into our classrooms. We empower our schools with educator grants and scholarships to our graduation seniors. We want to ensure that finances are never the reason that students can’t excel in our schools.

Kristen you’re with the Leander ISD Education Foundation – can you tell us more about the monthly giving campaign?

It started with teachers and staff giving a portion of their paychecks to the foundation and we thought if they are doing this we should open this up to the public and allow them to donate as well. Our goal is to reach $1 million dollars to give back to the classrooms. If we had people giving $2 per student a month, we would be able to reach that goal.

M. Robinson Fine Jewelers is holding their live drawing for a beautiful watch on October 14th. For more information visit MRobinsonJewelers.com.

